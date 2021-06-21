CASKET ROBBERY Announce Tour And New Single

Casket Robbery has announced they will play a series of shows in August and September of 2021. Further, the tour will coincide with the release of their upcoming single “The Hidden...The Hideous”, available on August 9th.

Emerging from the darkest and most desolate areas of the Midwest, Casket Robbery creates its own signature style of death metal by infusing horror and occult themes. Their trademark huge riffs and unrelenting rhythm create the unforgiving, brutally catchy, and eerie sound that only Casket Robbery is known for. Death metal with a wink.

Casket Robbery’s intense, high energy shows have quickly surfaced a die hard following. They continue to show a relentless work ethic and dedication to their fanbase. After the release of their debut album, Casket Robbery has toured the United States continually, hitting large festivals like Full Terror Assault and Milwaukee Summerfest. Casket Robbery has shared the stage with Cannibal Corpse, Jungle Rot, Psycroptic, Immolation and more.

This latest single marks a further expansion of the band’s quintessential sound. Mixed and Mastered by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy) and engineered by Troy Powell at Unintended Studios, “The Hidden...The Hideous” will satisfy the death metal cravings of both new and existing fans alike. Are you ready? Your implacable nightmare has just begun.

Casket Robbery tour dates:

August

7 - Menomonie, WI - ZyMurderfest

12 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory (with Jungle Rot)

13 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge (with Jungle Rot)

14 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Deathfest

15 - Newport, KY - The Thompson House

16 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

17 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

19 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

21 - Tampa, FL - The Brass Mug

22 - Tallahassee, FL - The Warrior On The River

23 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

24 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

25 - Arlington, TX - Maverick's

26 - Peoria, IL - The Hot Spot

27 - New Haven, IN - Carl's Tavern

28 - Kent, OH - The Outpost Concert Club

29 - Rochester, NY - The Montage Music Hall

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Sub Alpine Society

31 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl

September

1 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing

18 - Lake Odessa, MI - Riot At The Racetrack