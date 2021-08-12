CASKET ROBBERY Debut "The Hidden... The Hideous" Lyric Video

Casket Robbery has shared the lyric video for their new single, "The Hidden... The Hideous", which will be available on all streaming services tomorrow, August 13th.

Hideous merch bundles are available now at this location.

Casket Robbery were supposed to be on tour in August and September. However, the band did not hit the road as planned. Instead, they issued the following statement:

"With very heavy hearts, we regret to inform you that due to personal reasons we are unable to be a part of the upcoming tour with The Convalescence, Filth, and Blood Of Angels. We are absolutely gutted and truly sorry. We prepared for and looked forward to seeing and sharing the stage with all of you.

As a token of our appreciation for all of you in this very strange time, if you did purchase a ticket and planned to see us, please message the band page and we will be sending out merch packs to our fans. We would much rather be seeing, playing, and hugging you all in person... We love you all."

That was followed by:

"Thank you everyone for your support and concern. Everyone is ok. And we’ll be back on the road as soon as possible. We’ll be getting back to everyone that messaged us in the next couple days. Thanks so much everyone, love you all and see you soon."