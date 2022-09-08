CASKET ROBBERY Reveal Details Of New Album, Rituals Of Death

Midwest death machine Casket Robbery will unleash their second full-length album, Rituals Of Death, on November 11th via Blood Blast Distribution. The cover art and tracklisting can be seen below.

The album's first single, "Worm Food," will hit streaming platforms on September 22nd. Pre-save the song on Spotify and your favorite platforms now at this location.

"Worm Food"
"Don’t Forget The Eyes"
"Death’s Dance"
"Post-Mortem"
"Beautiful Death"
"Bone Mother"
"The Hidden… The Hideous"
"Old Ones"
"Reanimate"
"Return To The Sky"
"From Hell" (Bonus song only on physical release)

In November 2021, Casket Robbey released a claymation video for the track "Bone Mother". The clip, which can be seen below, was directed and created by Shayne Minott of Budget Blood Productions.

Vocalist Megan Orvold comments on the song, "Everything about this song was so much fun for us. From the twisted spooky folklore of Baba Yaga and our lyrical interpretation to the way she was brought to life in the amazing claymation video. ‘All knowing, all seeing, all revealing, all being.’ We hope you enjoy 'Bone Mother'!"

The song is dedicated to the memory of Eric Orvold, father of Casket Robbery vocalist Megan Orvold.

In live news, Casket Robbery will hit the road next month with Summoner's Circle for The Blood And Blasphemy US Tour in support of the release. Confirmed dates are as listed:

October
8 - Lexington, TN - Tennessee Metal Devastation Music Fest
10 - Haltom City, TX - Haltom Theater 
12 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's 
13 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar & Grill  
14 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa 
15 - Fort Walton Beach, FL - Downtown Music Hall 
16 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug 
17 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits 
19 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club 
20 - Turtle Creek, PA - Sub Alpine Society 
21 - Akron, OH - The Vortex 

(Photo by Shatter Imagery)

 

 



