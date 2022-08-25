CASKET ROBBERY Signs With Blood Blast, Teases New Album Release

Emerging from the darkest and most desolate areas of the American Midwest, Casket Robbery has signed with Blood Blast Distribution for the release of their as yet untitled new album.

"We are so excited to announce that we will be releasing our upcoming album with Blood Blast and are excited to be a part of the family," says vocalist Megan Orvold. "I wanted to jump on here and release some sneak peaks of the visuals. Check out some bits of artwork below, and some of the track list names revealed. I can't wait for you to hear and see the lyrics on this album!"

More album leaks from Megan:

Album release date will be announced soon (November).

The digital album will be 10 tracks.

The physical album will include 1 bonus track.

The album will be available to Patreon supporters before the release date, if you can't wait for November sign up for the early release.

In November 2021, Casket Robbey released a claymation video for the track "Bone Mother". The clip, which can be seen below, was directed and created by Shayne Minott of Budget Blood Productions.

Vocalist Megan Orvold comments on the song, "Everything about this song was so much fun for us. From the twisted spooky folklore of Baba Yaga and our lyrical interpretation to the way she was brought to life in the amazing claymation video. ‘All knowing, all seeing, all revealing, all being.’ We hope you enjoy 'Bone Mother'!"

The song is dedicated to the memory of Eric Orvold, father of Casket Robbery vocalist Megan Orvold.

(Photos by Shatter Imagery)