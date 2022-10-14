CASKET ROBBERY Unleash "Return To The Sky" Lyric Video

Midwest death machine Casket Robbery will release their second full-length album, Rituals Of Death, on November 11th via Blood Blast Distribution. CD and merch bundles can be pre-ordered at this location, while streaming / digital downloads are available to pre-save here.

A lyric video for "Return To The Sky", the third single from the album, has just been made available. Vocalist Megan Orvold-Scheider comments: “‘Return To The Sky’ came about after I was reading a book about death and burial practices around the world. I read about Tibetan sky burials and knew I had to write a song about it. We tend to fear things that we don’t know, and while this practice can seem gruesome to some, there is something so incredibly beautiful about your body being returned to the earth in the end.”

Your consciousness snapped right from your bones.

An offering to appease,

Give back to the earth that gave you life

“This ended up being my favorite song on the album, and we’ve been having a blast closing our live set with it!”

Rituals Of Death artwork and tracklisting:

"Worm Food"

"Don’t Forget The Eyes"

"Death’s Dance"

"Post-Mortem"

"Beautiful Death"

"Bone Mother"

"The Hidden… The Hideous"

"Old Ones"

"Reanimate"

"Return To The Sky"

"From Hell" (Bonus song only on physical release)

In live news, Casket Robbery is currently on the road with Summoner's Circle for The Blood And Blasphemy US Tour. Remaining dates are as listed:

October

14 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

15 - Fort Walton Beach, FL - Downtown Music Hall

16 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

17 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

19 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club

20 - Turtle Creek, PA - Sub Alpine Society

21 - Akron, OH - The Vortex

(Photo by Shatter Imagery)