CASSIDY PARIS Premiers New Single And Video "Midnight Desire"

Australian rocker, Cassidy Paris, is thrilled to present her new single and accompanying music video, “Midnight Desire”, taken from her debut album New Sensation, that was released in December 2023 via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch the clip below:

Cassidy Paris and her band are also gearing up for their first ever UK headlining tour, starting on July 12 in Llandudno, and wrapping up on August 9 in Gravesend. The tour follows up from the recent signing with SD Entertainment and from the two successful UK runs in 2022 and 2023.

Sharing her excitement for the release and the upcoming tour, Cassidy commented: “The song 'Midnight Desire' is loved by fans, so we decided it deserved a video and to be released as a single. We wanted to create a video that captures the essence of our high energy live performances and shows what coming to see the Cassidy Paris band is all about!”

The band are very excited to have recently signed with SD Entertainment, who will now be exclusively representing them as their booking agent in the UK, Ireland & Europe.

Lineup:

Cassidy Paris - vocals

Tom Rogowski - guitar

Alex Rogowski - drums

Stevie Janevski – bass

(Photo - Ian Ritter)