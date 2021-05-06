CASSIUS KING Feat. JASON McMASTER And DAN LORENZO Release Limited Edition 7" Single Featuring “Traveler” & Aerosmith Cover

Cassius King, led by guitarist Dan Lorenzo (Hades, Non-Fiction, Vessel Of Light) with Dangerous Toys/Broken Teeth vocalist Jason McMaster, has released a seven-inch single for the track “Traveler” with a b-side cover of Aerosmith’s “Sight For Sore Eyes”, the band’s first release with Nomad Eel Records.

“Jason has been my go-to-guy for years whenever I record cover songs with Cassius King,” Lorenzo says. “He has sung KISS’ ‘Mr. Speed,’ Cheap Trick’s ‘Big Eyes’ and Aerosmith’s “Back In The Saddle” and now ‘Sight For Sore Eyes'.”

The single is limited to 55 individually numbered auburn, lathe cut thick vinyl editions here. Purchase also includes unlimited streaming of the songs via the Bandcamp app, plus high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more.

Traveler b/w Sight For Sore Eyes by Cassius King

“"I’m very excited to announce Cassius King has signed with us,” says Nomad Eel’s Damon Duster. “If you grew up in the late ‘80s or early ‘90s then chances are you know the band Dangerous Toys. When I was in my adolescent/teenage years, my sk8 club would jam to the cassette non-stop. Life has a funny way of coming full circle and I can't be more happy about it!”

Lorenzo was focusing on his doomy Vessel Of Light project, releasing four albums within just three years, before deciding to re-visit Cassius King. “Jason and I figured it was time to write some original music together,” he says. “Cassius King is less doomy than Vessel Of Light. Some of the songs could almost be Hades songs.”

That said, it was logical for Lorenzo to once again recruited Hades bassist Jimmy Schulman and drummer Ron Lipnicki, who served time in Hades before sitting behind the throne with Overkill for a decade, to complete the band’s lineup. Additionally, original Hades guitarist Scott LePage contributed several solos on Cassius King’s debut.

Cassius King’s debut is scheduled for a late summer release. Listen to a sample of the song “Join The Exodus” below:

Cassius King is:

Jason McMaster - Vocals

Dan Lorenzo - Guitar

Jimmy Schulman - Bass

Ron Lipnicki - Drums