CASSIUS KING Featuring JASON McMASTER And DAN LORENZO Sign To Nomad Eel Records
April 18, 2021, 17 minutes ago
Cassius King featuring vocalist Jason McMaster (Watchtower, Broken Teeth), drummer Ron Lipnicki, guitarist Dan Lorenzo (Hades, Non-Fiction), and bassist Jimmy Schulman will release their first album at the end of 2021 on California's Nomad Eel Records.
The band have a 7-inch vinyl single, "Traveler", with the Aerosmith cover "Sight For Sore Eyes" as the B-Side, coming out via Nomad Eel on April 30th.
A snippet of the song "Join The Exodus", as well as "Traveler", can be heard below.