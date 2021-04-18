CASSIUS KING Featuring JASON McMASTER And DAN LORENZO Sign To Nomad Eel Records

Cassius King featuring vocalist Jason McMaster (Watchtower, Broken Teeth), drummer Ron Lipnicki, guitarist Dan Lorenzo (Hades, Non-Fiction), and bassist Jimmy Schulman will release their first album at the end of 2021 on California's Nomad Eel Records.

The band have a 7-inch vinyl single, "Traveler", with the Aerosmith cover "Sight For Sore Eyes" as the B-Side, coming out via Nomad Eel on April 30th.

A snippet of the song "Join The Exodus", as well as "Traveler", can be heard below.