CASTLE Signs To Hammerheart Records; Announce Evil Remains Album
March 22, 2024, an hour ago
Hammerheart Records has announced they have signed Castle for a worldwide release of the new album in September 2024 to coincide with a European tour, their first since 2018.
Castle guitarist Mat Davis states “We’re thrilled to sign with Hammerheart Records and partner together for the release of Evil Remains. It’s our best album to date, the production is huge and really captures the power and nuance of Liz’s vocal performance. We can’t wait to get it out there and start playing these songs live.”
Heavy metal/doom trio Castle have completed recording their new album Evil Remains at Rain City Recorders in Vancouver, BC with producer Jesse Gander (Anciients, Brutus, 3 Inches Of Blood).
Evil Remains, the band’s sixth full length follows 2018’s Deal Thy Fate and 2016’s Welcome To The Graveyard.
Dates:
September
9 – Bamberg, Germany – Live Club
10 – Karlsruhe, Germany – Kohi
11 – Freiburg, Germany – Slow Club
12 – Marburg, Germany – Knubbel
13 – Weikersheim, Germany – Club W71
14 – Leipzig, Germany – Black Label
15 – Munich, Germany – Backstage
17 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Pitcher
18 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo
19 – Malmo, Sweden – Plan B
20 – Oslo, Norway – Vaterland
21 – Gothenburg, Sweden – The Abyss
22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Rahus
23 – Berlin, Germany – Reset
24 – Prague, Czech Republic – Modra Vopice
25 – Vienna, Austria – Viper Room
26 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Channel Zero
27 – Bologna, Italy – Freakout Club