CASTLE Signs To Hammerheart Records; Announce Evil Remains Album

Hammerheart Records has announced they have signed Castle for a worldwide release of the new album in September 2024 to coincide with a European tour, their first since 2018.

Castle guitarist Mat Davis states “We’re thrilled to sign with Hammerheart Records and partner together for the release of Evil Remains. It’s our best album to date, the production is huge and really captures the power and nuance of Liz’s vocal performance. We can’t wait to get it out there and start playing these songs live.”

Heavy metal/doom trio Castle have completed recording their new album Evil Remains at Rain City Recorders in Vancouver, BC with producer Jesse Gander (Anciients, Brutus, 3 Inches Of Blood).

Evil Remains, the band’s sixth full length follows 2018’s Deal Thy Fate and 2016’s Welcome To The Graveyard.

Dates:

September

9 – Bamberg, Germany – Live Club

10 – Karlsruhe, Germany – Kohi

11 – Freiburg, Germany – Slow Club

12 – Marburg, Germany – Knubbel

13 – Weikersheim, Germany – Club W71

14 – Leipzig, Germany – Black Label

15 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

17 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Pitcher

18 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo

19 – Malmo, Sweden – Plan B

20 – Oslo, Norway – Vaterland

21 – Gothenburg, Sweden – The Abyss

22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Rahus

23 – Berlin, Germany – Reset

24 – Prague, Czech Republic – Modra Vopice

25 – Vienna, Austria – Viper Room

26 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Channel Zero

27 – Bologna, Italy – Freakout Club