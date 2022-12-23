CASTRATOR Covers VENOM’s “Countess Bathory” With EXHUMED’s MATT HARVEY Live In Oakland; Video

Capitol Chaos TV has uploaded multi-cam footage of all-female death metal crew Castrator covering the Venom classic “Countess Bathory” with Exhumed’s Matt Harvey at Elis Mile High Club in Oakland, CA on December 17.

Castrator released their full-length debut, Defiled In Oblivion on July 29.

Check out "Tormented By Atrocities" below. The video was directed, produced and edited by Castrator drummer Carolina Perez.

With Defiled In Oblivion, the New York four-piece have perfected their blend of fierce old-school USDM to a fault. More uncompromising and ruthless than ever before, Castrator’s zero-f*cks-given approach rips and shreds across nine hypnotically violent new tracks (alongside a cover of Venom’s "Countess Bathory") and makes Defiled In Oblivion a release to be reckoned with. Boys club beware!

"Inquisition Sins":

"Tyrant's Verdict":

Castrator is:

Robin Mazen - bass

Carolina Perez - drums

Kimberly Orellana - guitars

Clarissa Badini - vocals