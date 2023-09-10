CASUALTIES OF COOL Vocalist CHÉ AIMEE DORVAL Adds Two Shows In Germany To The Crowned European Tour 2023

Ché Aimee Dorval is best known in rock circles as one half of Casualties Of Cool, the country rock project launched by Devin Townsend in 2012. Dorval also toured with Townsend as part of his live band for the Empath album, released in 2019, and recorded vocals for a few of his Quarantine Project single released during the pandemic. She also appears on Townsend's new Lightwork record.

Dorval has added two shows in Germany to her previously announced UK / European tour dates for October / November 2023, in Hamburg and Köln on November 7th and 8th respectively.

The complete tour schedule is as follows:

October

27 - London, UK - St Pancras Old Church Music

28 - Birmingham, UK - The Sunflower Lounge (supporting Amy Montgomery)

29 - Bristol, UK - Louisiana Bristol

30 - Cambridge, UK - The Portland Arms

31 - Barnoldswick, UK - Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre

November

2 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Paard **

4 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat Haarlem **

5 - Weert, Netherlands - De Bosuil **

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Prinzenbar

8 - Köln, Germany - Jaki

9 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon **

10 - Amersfoort, Netherlands - Fluor **

11 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool **

14 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain

15 - Glasgow, UK - Nice N Sleazy

** supporting Anneke van Giersbergen & Band

Dorval's new solo album, The Crowned, was initially slated to be released in November 2022. It was finally released in January 20th, 2023.

Tracklist:

"The Crowned"

"Falling Under"

"Loveless"

"Want That Soul"

"Blood Red Son"

"Sensibilities"

"Sorta Loves Me"

"Try"

"Sleeping, Stoned"

"Lionize"

"What is Enough (Desired and Adored)"

Ché Aimee Dorval was raised in Vancouver by her mother, a plethora of hippie Aunts, punk rock Uncles and a colourful extended family. Think Little House on the Prairie meets the Lost Boys. Ché's childhood was one of constant creativity and adventure, instilling in her a strong sense of individualism that she took out into the world and onto the stages of local clubs in Vancouver. She lived the troubadour life and became embroiled in the Toronto indie music scene. As she grew and spread her wings, music took her around the world, both as a solo artist and with her critically acclaimed band Casualties Of Cool, a joint venture with prog behemoth Devin Townsend, who she recently collaborated with again by featuring on his latest album Lightwork alongside Nile Rodgers.

The nomadic lifestyle led to her working in LA with hitmakers Greg Wells, David Foster and Kara Dioguardi; performing with Michael Bublé, Kim Churchill and Dan Mangan and releasing music with industry heavyweights Andrew Loog Oldham (Rolling Stones) and Tom Sarig (Lou Reed).

Pre-pandemic, Ché was working with Bob Rock, who produced half of the album. When we emerged from lockdown, Ché had self-produced the rest. This album tells a story of an artist’s evolution and growth.

"Blood Red Son"

"Falling Under"

"Loveless"