CASUALTIES OF COOL Vocalist CHÉ AIMEE DORVAL Announces UK Tour Dates For October / November 2023

Ché Aimee Dorval is best known in rock circles as one half of Casualties Of Cool, the country rock project launched by Devin Townsend in 2012. Dorval also toured with Townsend as part of his live band for the Empath album, released in 2019, and recorded vocals for a few of his Quarantine Project single released during the pandemic. She also appears on Townsend's new Lightwork record.

Dorval has checked in with the following update:

"UK, here I come! So happy to finally announce these shows, I know a lot of you have been waiting patiently, so here they are!

I'm looking forward to seeing you all and playing songs from The Crowned for you, I’ve been dreaming of performing these songs ever since their inception. They just feel so lush and layered and easy to lose myself in. To me, this album is more of a soundtrack than a collection of songs, taking me through a time in my life that was as chaotic as it was beautiful."

Tickets are available via Dorval's official website here.

Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) recently checked in with the following update:

"I'm delighted to announce that the wonderful Ché Aimee Dorval will join me on my Dutch tour this November. We've shared vocal duties on quite a few Devin Townsend songs, but we've never shared the stage before, so I'm definitely looking forward to these shows and welcome Ché to The Netherlands this fall. Tickets are already on sale!"

Dorval's new solo album, The Crowned, was initially slated to be released in November 2022. It was finally released in January 20th, 2023.

Tracklist:

"The Crowned"

"Falling Under"

"Loveless"

"Want That Soul"

"Blood Red Son"

"Sensibilities"

"Sorta Loves Me"

"Try"

"Sleeping, Stoned"

"Lionize"

"What is Enough (Desired and Adored)"

Ché Aimee Dorval was raised in Vancouver by her mother, a plethora of hippie Aunts, punk rock Uncles and a colourful extended family. Think Little House on the Prairie meets the Lost Boys. Ché's childhood was one of constant creativity and adventure, instilling in her a strong sense of individualism that she took out into the world and onto the stages of local clubs in Vancouver. She lived the troubadour life and became embroiled in the Toronto indie music scene. As she grew and spread her wings, music took her around the world, both as a solo artist and with her critically acclaimed band Casualties Of Cool, a joint venture with prog behemoth Devin Townsend, who she recently collaborated with again by featuring on his latest album Lightwork alongside Nile Rodgers.

The nomadic lifestyle led to her working in LA with hitmakers Greg Wells, David Foster and Kara Dioguardi; performing with Michael Bublé, Kim Churchill and Dan Mangan and releasing music with industry heavyweights Andrew Loog Oldham (Rolling Stones) and Tom Sarig (Lou Reed).

Pre-pandemic, Ché was working with Bob Rock, who produced half of the album. When we emerged from lockdown, Ché had self-produced the rest. This album tells a story of an artist’s evolution and growth.

