CATALYST - French Technical Death Metallers Sign To Non Serviam Records; Sophomore Album Due In Fall '22

French technical death metallers, Catalyst, have officially joined forces with one of the most passionate labels in extreme metal, Non Serviam Records.

The band comments on the signing news: "We are proud to announce that our sophomore album will be released by the highly qualitative Dutch record label Non Serviam Records! Set of years of hard work, it is with immense pleasure that we will work in synergy with this label. Non Serviam Records is a house which always focuses on quality, with only a few releases per year, fully concentrating on each effort they put out. Therefore, we know that signing with them will perfectly match our expectations for this second opus, with a tailor-made experience for the band. The whole Catalyst crew is thrilled to begin this new adventure with Non Serviam Records as we are convinced that the work provided by its runner Ricardo Gelok perfectly fits our artistic vision. We can’t wait to share with you this epic and extreme journey throughout our new songs.”

Ricardo Gelok, Non Serviam Records owner continues: "I was pleasantly surprised when I heard the first notes of the new Catalyst promo. I knew right away that this was a band I would like to sign with the label. Technical Death Metal, which is nevertheless very accessible and also pleasant to listen to."

Founded in 2017 by Jules Kicka, Catalyst is a 4-piece death metal act from France, dragging the old-school sound forward to open it up to a more contemporary, technical and progressive shade, apart from its kind. After a well-received debut EP Dawn Of A Dreadful Fate (2017) and the critically acclaimed album The Great Purpose Of The Lords (2019), Catalyst are now ready to unleash their devastating sophomore album in fall 2022.

More details about the new album and a first taste of what it has to offer will be unveiled soon.

Catalyst are:

Jefferson Brand - Bass / Back vocals

Jules Kicka - Guitar / Vocals

Stéphane Petit - Drums / Back vocals

Florian Iochem - Guitar / Back vocals