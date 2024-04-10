CATEGORY 7 - New Band Featuring JOHN BUSH, PHIL DEMMEL, MIKE ORLANDO, JACK GIBSON, And JASON BITTNER Joins Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records is pleased to welcome Category 7, the new band featuring vocalist John Bush, guitarists Phil Demmel and Mike Orlando, bassist Jack Gibson, and drummer Jason Bittner, to its legendary roster.

With veteran musicians from such legendary acts as Anthrax, Armored Saint, Adrenaline Mob, Machine Head, Overkill, Exodus, and Shadows Fall, it's hard not to think of Category 7 as a supergroup. The origins of the band began with discussions between Demmel and Orlando of their mutual desire to form a twin lead guitar hard rock unit harkening back to bands of the '70s such as Thin Lizzy. Bittner was next to join the conversation followed by Gibson. After composing some early music, it was obvious that the only vocalist that would fit the concept would be Bush.

Notes Bush, "Mike Orlando's and Phil Demmel's awesome riffs made writing lyrics over the music a piece of cake. The rhythm tandem of Bittner and Gibson rounded out the sound and the connection felt like it was put together in the stars. Obviously, everyone being a veteran of the metal scene made it that much easier."

Based on Demmel's and Bush's long-term relationships with Metal Blade Records, it seemed to be the perfect home for the band. The label agreed and a union was quickly forged.

Comments Metal Blade Records' founder Brian Slagel of the signing, "Happy to welcome Category 7 into the Metal Blade family. Of course, some of them are already in! Seriously love working with this crew and it's great stuff!"

As crushing and confrontational as an armed rebellion and as fiercely melodic as infectious riffs and aggressive vocals can be, Category 7 is a new breed of hard rock that lives up to the storied histories of its members. Category 7's debut will see release this summer with their first single to be unveiled on May 2. Stand by for details.

(Photo - Rob Shotwell)