CATEGORY 7 Supergroup Releases "Mousetrap" Single And Video

"Mousetrap" is the latest single from Category 7, the heavy metal supergroup featuring the iconic lineup of John Bush (Armored Saint, Anthrax), Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob, Sonic Universe, Noturnall), Phil Demmel (Machine Head, Kerry King, Vio-Lence), Jack Gibson (Exodus), and Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, Overkill). The track is featured on the band's self-titled debut full-length, out July 26 via Metal Blade Records.

Named after the numerical designation for the most powerful windstorms, Category 7 came together from a batch of musicians who strived to play music they loved and weren't hearing elsewhere and wanted to do so with bandmates they enjoyed being with. Together, the band has created an album that is fresh and familiar; a new breed of metal that lives up to the storied histories of its members. The mixture of NWOBHM, thrash, punk-metal, and traditional metal is cohesive and sonically rewarding, establishing an eclectic musical backdrop for vocalist John Bush's instantly identifiable vocals.

The band has already earned perhaps the most honourable of accolades from Metallica's James Hetfield who added the band's last single, "Exhausted" to the the playlist of Metallica's official podcast, The Metallica Report.

"It's all about big verses and big songs, and it has a lot of the elements we've explored in our other bands," notes guitarist and main songwriter Mike Orlando.

"I think the sound of this band really comes down to the odd connection that all of us have," adds Bittner. "We've known each other for years as friends and peers. And we've all looked up to each other and know that one day we'd have to work together. It's taken almost two decades for that to happen, but lo-and-behold, once it did there was no stopping us."

In advance of the record's official unveiling, today the band presents a video for third single, "Mousetrap."

Comments Bush, "The music for this one felt like a mysterious caper to me. I drew inspiration from The Three Musketeers where a police tactic was used to apprehend someone who went to the residence of a person who was previously arrested. The whole thing feels like a black and white movie with scenes of entrapment, interrogation, and a corrupt warden. Even though it feels like something old, it also feels like it could be applied to what is happening in our modern justice system. Round and round we go."



Category 7 was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Orlando at Sonic Stomp Studios with art and layout by Carlos Fides at Artside Studio (Angra, Evergrey, Kamelot).

The record will be available on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- Storm Surge (US + EU)

- Sable Smoke (EU - Ltd. 300)

Find pre-orders here.

Category 7 tracklisting:

"In Stitches"

"Land I Used To Love"

"Apple Of Discord"

"Exhausted"

"Runaway Truck"

"White Flags And Bayonets"

"Mousetrap"

"Waver At The Breaking Point"

"Through Pink Eyes"

"Etter Stormen"

"Exhausted" video:

"In Stitches" video:

Category 7 are:

John Bush - vocals

Phil Demmel - guitar

Mike Orlando - guitar

Jack Gibson - bass

Jason Bittner - drums

(Photo - Rob Shotwell)