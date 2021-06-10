Catfight Launches ALICE COOPER Coffee

Catfight Coffee, which is co-owned by guitarist Acey Slade (Murderdolls, Misfits), introduces their Super Duper Alice Cooper bundle, featuring an exclusive official Alice Cooper tee shirt, a hard enamel pin, and of course a bag of Burundi AA Coffee. Place your order now at this location, or text +1 (917) 580-6406 to get early access.

- Tee Shirt is a 4 color design on soft spun cotton with discharged ink, meaning it will feel like a tee you’ve worn since the Billion Dollar Babies 73 tour!

- The hard enamel pin features a variation to the tee shirt graphic. Made of quality hard enamel that will look great on your leather jacket, hoodie, or straitjacket.

- "When we heard ‘Caffeine’ from Alice on Welcome 2 My Nightmare, we knew we had to do a coffee that would live up to the song," says Acey. "This coffee is certified by the Specialty Coffee Association and ranks in the top 20% traded on the market. It’s a single-origin Burundi AA roasted to a Medium/Dark profile. The champagne of coffees!"

Individual bags of coffee, without the bundle, go on sale Saturday, June 12th to celebrate Record Store Day.

Check out Acey Slade modelling the Alice Cooper Catfight Coffee tee shirt: