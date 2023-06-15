CATHALEPSY Debut Music Video For "We Are The Warriors" Feat. TIM “RIPPER” OWENS

Chilean heavy metal project, Cathalepsy, have released the official video for their first single, “We Are The Warriors”, featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens. Watch below. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming album, Blood And Steel, out July 14.

Cathalepsy is in the process of bringing all the power of their music to the heavy metal fans! Luigi Ansaldi (Composer, Writer and Drummer) along with Fabian Valdés (Guitar and Bass), the main members of the project, managed to gather for Blood And Steel a plethora of first class metal musicians.

Guest vocalists: Tim “Ripper” Owens (KK Priest, ex-Judas Priest), Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), Harry Conklin (Jag Panzer, ex-Riot), Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, Firewind), Frank Beck (Gamma Ray), Giacomo Voli (Rhapsody Of Fire), Ivan Giannini (Vision Divine), Thiago Bianchi (Shaman, Noturnall), David Readman (PinkCream 69, Voodoo Circle),

Guest solo guitarists: Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Roland Grapow (Masterplan, ex-Helloween), Ross The Boss (ex-Manowar), Glen Drover (ex-Megadeth, King Diamond, Testament), Pontus Norgren (Hammerfall), Thobbe Englund (ex-Sabaton), Jens Ludwig (Edguy), Danilo Bar (WhiteSkull), Sigurd Fylling (Legend Of Valley Doom), keyboardists: Scott Warren (Dio, Heaven and Hell, Black Sabbath), Oliver Palotai (Kamelot).

Blood And Steel will be released on July 14 on Digipack CD, black vinyl limited to 200 copies world-wide and digital streaming / download. Pre-order at roar.gr.

Tracklisting:

“We Are The Warriors”

“Heavy Metal Faith”

“Hammer Heart”

“Blood And Steel”

“Emptiness”

“Rockstar”

“The Final Battle”

“Song Of Ice And Fire”

“Hammer Heart (Orchestral Version)”

"We Are The Warriors" video: