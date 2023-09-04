CATHALEPSY Release "Heavy Metal Faith" Single Featuring Members Of GAMMA RAY, HAMMERFALL And EIDOLON; Official Lyric Video Streaming

Chilean heavy metal project, Cathalepsy - featuring Luigi Ansaldi (composer, drummer) and Fabian Valdés (guitar, bass) - have released a lyric video for their new single, “Heavy Metal Faith”, featuring Frank Beck (Gamma Ray), Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) and Glen Drover (Eidolon, ex-Megadeth). Check it out below.

Cathalepsy managed to gather for Blood And Steel a plethora of first class metal musicians including guest vocalists: Tim “Ripper” Owens (KK Priest, ex-Judas Priest), Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), Harry Conklin (Jag Panzer, ex-Riot), Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, Firewind), Frank Beck (Gamma Ray), Giacomo Voli (Rhapsody Of Fire), Ivan Giannini (Vision Divine), Thiago Bianchi (Shaman, Noturnall), David Readman (PinkCream 69, Voodoo Circle),

Guest solo guitarists: Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Roland Grapow (Masterplan, ex-Helloween), Ross The Boss (ex-Manowar), Glen Drover (ex-Megadeth, King Diamond, Testament), Pontus Norgren (Hammerfall), Thobbe Englund (ex-Sabaton), Jens Ludwig (Edguy), Danilo Bar (WhiteSkull), Sigurd Fylling (Legend Of Valley Doom), keyboardists: Scott Warren (Dio, Heaven and Hell, Black Sabbath), Oliver Palotai (Kamelot).

Blood And Steel was released on July 14 on Digipack CD, black vinyl limited to 200 copies world-wide and digital streaming / download. Order at roar.gr.

Tracklisting:

“We Are The Warriors”

“Heavy Metal Faith”

“Hammer Heart”

“Blood And Steel”

“Emptiness”

“Rockstar”

“The Final Battle”

“Song Of Ice And Fire”

“Hammer Heart (Orchestral Version)”

"We Are The Warriors" video: