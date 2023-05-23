CATHALEPSY – TIM “RIPPER” OWENS, RALF SCHEEPERS, HARRY CONKLIN To Guest On New Album Blood And Steel

Chilean heavy metal project Cathalepsy has announced the release of their new album Blood And Steel via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

Cathalepsy is in the process of bringing all the power of their music to the heavy metal fans! Luigi Ansaldi (Composer, Writer and Drummer) along with Fabian Valdés (Guitar and Bass), the main members of the project, managed to gather for Blood And Steel a plethora of first class metal musicians.

Gust vocalists: Tim “Ripper” Owens (KK Priest, ex-Judas Priest), Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), Harry Conklin (Jag Panzer, ex-Riot), Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, Firewind), Frank Beck (Gamma Ray), Giacomo Voli (Rhapsody Of Fire), Ivan Giannini (Vision Divine), Thiago Bianchi (Shaman, Noturnall), David Readman (PinkCream 69, Voodoo Circle),

Guest solo guitarists: Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Roland Grapow (Masterplan, ex-Helloween), Ross The Boss (ex-Manowar), Glen Drover (ex-Megadeth, King Diamond, Testament), Pontus Norgren (Hammerfall), Thobbe Englund (ex-Sabaton), Jens Ludwig (Edguy), Danilo Bar (WhiteSkull), Sigurd Fylling (Legend Of Valley Doom), keyboardists: Scott Warren (Dio, Heaven and Hell, Black Sabbath), Oliver Palotai (Kamelot).

Blood And Steel will be released on July 14, 2023 as Digipack CD, black vinyl limited to 200 copies world-wide and digital streaming / download format. Preorder at roar.gr.

Tracklisting:

“We Are The Warriors”

“Heavy Metal Faith”

“Hammer Heart”

“Blood And Steel”

“Emptiness”

“Rockstar”

“The Final Battle”

“Song Of Ice And Fire”

“Hammer Heart (Orchestral Version)”