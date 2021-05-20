CATHEXIS Reveal New Song "Given To The Colony”

Texas death metal quintet Cathexis has premiered "Given To The Colony," a track from their forthcoming debut album, Untethered Abyss, due June 25th on CD, vinyl, and digital formats via Willowtip Records.

Untethered Abyss is the culmination of six years of painstaking songwriting and a carefully selected cast of international talent amassed to bring forward a finely tuned and unrelenting piece of modern death metal.

Untethered Abyss is eight tracks of tightly focused death metal with a production that captures the humanity and unfiltered energy each musician displays in every performance. The band’s focus on holistic songwriting seeks to create naturally flowing and memorable tracks where every riff’s place within the song is carefully considered to maintain internal consistency and create meaningful arcs within the music, rather than meander through detached ideas.

Cathexis strives to make unique and forward thinking death metal that pays tribute to the genre's basest and most satisfying elements.

Tracklisting:

"Horizonless Realm Of Mechanical Retribution"

"Given To The Colony"

"Harrowing Manifestation"

"Red Hook"

"Library Of Babel"

"Mortuus In Perpetuum"

"Isolated Malevolence"

"Reanimated Kin"

Pre-orders can be placed at this location.

"Mortuus In Perpetuum":

(Photo by Chris Vickroy)