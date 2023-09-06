CATTLE DECAPITATION Announce "Terrasite Over Europe" Headline Tour; 200 STAB WOUNDS, SIGNS OF THE SWARM, VOMIT FORTH To Support

San Diego, California-based deathgrind mavericks, Cattle Decapitation, announces their first European tour in support of their latest masterpiece Terrasite. Support comes from Metal Blade labelmates 200 Stab Wounds as well as Signs Of The Swarm and Vomit Forth.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Sepember 8) at 11 AM, CET here.

Dates:

March

1 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

2 - Zürich, Switzerland - Züri Gmätzlets Fest

3 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

4 - Brighton @ Chalk

5 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

6 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix

8 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

9 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

10 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

11 - Newcastle, UK - Reds Bar

13 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolan's Warehouse

14 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

15 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

16 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

17 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

19 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

21 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - MeetFactory

25 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Klubben

28 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Metal Festival

29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

31 - Essen, Germany - Turock

Cattle Decapitation recently announced their Terrasitic Infestation North American headlining tour. The fall run will commence on November 10 in Santa Ana, California and make its way through over two-dozen cities, coming to a close on December 16 on the band's home turf of San Diego. Support will be provided by Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator.

Comments Cattle Decapitation vocalist Travis Ryan, "Stoked to announce our first headlining tour since the Death At Last Tour last year. The Terrasitic Infestation Tour will be crawling all over the USA with a couple dates in Eastern Canada and we're honored to bring Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator with us! We'll see you all there!"

Tour dates:

November

10 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

11 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

12 - Rock House Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

14 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

15 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

16 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

18 - Chelsea's Live - Baton Rouge, LA

20 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA * No Immolation

21 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

22 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

24 - Hanger 1819 - Greensboro, NC

25 - Peabody's Nightclub - Virginia Beach, VA

27 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

28 - Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia, PA

29 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

30 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

December

1 - Beanfield Theatre - Montreal, QC

2 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

4 - St Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

5 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

6 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

8 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

9 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

10 - The Shredder - Boise, ID

11 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

12 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

14 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

15 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

16 - Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

Cattle Decapitation will be touring in support of Terrasite, their herculean tenth studio album released in May via Metal Blade Records.

Terrasite, which features the artwork by longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter (Vader, Kreator, Bloodbath, Hypocrisy), was produced by Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Allegaeon) and includes Tony Parker of Midnight Odyssey handling piano and synths.

Terrasite tracklisting:

"Terrasitic Adaptation"

"We Eat Our Young"

"Scourge Of The Offspring"

"The Insignificants"

"The Storm Upstairs"

"…And The World Will Go On Without You"

"A Photic Doom"

"Dead End Residents"

"Solastalgia"

"Just Another Body"

Album stream:

"Scourge Of The Offspring" video:

"We Eat Our Young" video:

"A Photic Doom" video:

