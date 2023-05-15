CATTLE DECAPITATION - New Album, Terrasite, Streaming Online For Free

San Diego, California-based deathgrind behemoths, Cattle Decapitation, released their herculean tenth studio album, Terrasite, on May 12th via Metal Blade Records. The label is now offering a free stream of all ten songs, enjoy:

Though many bands have tried, no one articulates the real apocalypse humanity is facing as vividly and succinctly as Cattle Decapitation. With 2019's Death Atlas, they reached the apex of this, perhaps leading some to believe they had no place left to go beyond such an achievement, but alas, the band returns with Terrasite, which is as bold a statement as they have ever made. Roaring to life with the savage yet hauntingly melodic "Terrasitic Adaptation" and advancing through the likes of the relentless "We Eat Our Young" and culminating with the ten-plus minutes of "Just Another Body," it's an album that constantly shifts dynamics and demands a variety of emotional responses.

Elaborates guitarist Josh Elmore, "All the Cattle hallmarks are there; ripping blasts, abrasive and aggressive guitar/bass riffs and [vocalist] Travis [Ryan]'s varied vocal approach; but this record just feels different. There's a deep richness to the guitar tones and a more prominent bass guitar presence, the drums parts are assaultive, but tasteful and Travis' vocals are as varied as they've ever been but with an added emotional depth. The whole record sounds like a somber panic attack; like mourning the loss of a loved one at Mach 3. The trademark Cattle intensity is always there, but this time at paces that range from frantic to controlled and driving but with more focus on menacing heaviness. The ambient and effect-laden guitar presence also takes up a much larger part of the whole experience."

Terrasite, which features the artwork by longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter (Vader, Kreator, Bloodbath, Hypocrisy), was produced by Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Allegaeon) and includes Tony Parker of Midnight Odyssey handling piano and synths.

Order here.

Terrasite tracklisting:

"Terrasitic Adaptation"

"We Eat Our Young"

"Scourge Of The Offspring"

"The Insignificants"

"The Storm Upstairs"

"…And The World Will Go On Without You"

"A Photic Doom"

"Dead End Residents"

"Solastalgia"

"Just Another Body"

"Scourge Of The Offspring" video:

"We Eat Our Young" video:

"A Photic Doom" video:

(Band photo - Nick Van Vidler)