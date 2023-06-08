CATTLE DECAPITATION Offer Behind The Scenes Look At Making Of New Song "A Photic Doom"; Video

San Diego, California-based deathgrind behemoths, Cattle Decapitation, recently released their herculean tenth studio album, Terrasite, via Metal Blade Records. In this new video, the band give a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the track, "A Photic Doom":

Terrasite, which features the artwork by longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter (Vader, Kreator, Bloodbath, Hypocrisy), was produced by Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Allegaeon) and includes Tony Parker of Midnight Odyssey handling piano and synths.

Order here.

Terrasite tracklisting:

"Terrasitic Adaptation"

"We Eat Our Young"

"Scourge Of The Offspring"

"The Insignificants"

"The Storm Upstairs"

"…And The World Will Go On Without You"

"A Photic Doom"

"Dead End Residents"

"Solastalgia"

"Just Another Body"

Album stream:

"Scourge Of The Offspring" video:

"We Eat Our Young" video:

"A Photic Doom" video: