CATTLE DECAPITATION Offer Behind The Scenes Look At Making Of New Song "Solastalgia"; Video

Back in May, San Diego, California-based deathgrind behemoths, Cattle Decapitation, released their herculean tenth studio album, Terrasite, via Metal Blade Records. In this new video, the band give a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the track, "Solastalgia":

Terrasite, which features the artwork by longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter (Vader, Kreator, Bloodbath, Hypocrisy), was produced by Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Allegaeon) and includes Tony Parker of Midnight Odyssey handling piano and synths. Order here.

Terrasite tracklisting:

"Terrasitic Adaptation"

"We Eat Our Young"

"Scourge Of The Offspring"

"The Insignificants"

"The Storm Upstairs"

"…And The World Will Go On Without You"

"A Photic Doom"

"Dead End Residents"

"Solastalgia"

"Just Another Body"

"Scourge Of The Offspring" video:

"We Eat Our Young" video:

"A Photic Doom" video:

Cattle Decapitation have announced their first European tour in support of Terrasite. Support comes from Metal Blade labelmates 200 Stab Wounds as well as Signs Of The Swarm and Vomit Forth.

Dates:

March

1 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

2 - Zürich, Switzerland - Züri Gmätzlets Fest

3 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

4 - Brighton @ Chalk

5 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

6 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix

8 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

9 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

10 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

11 - Newcastle, UK - Reds Bar

13 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolan's Warehouse

14 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

15 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

16 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

17 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

19 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

21 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - MeetFactory

25 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Klubben

28 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Metal Festival

29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

31 - Essen, Germany - Turock

Cattle Decapitation's Terrasitic Infestation North American headlining tour will commence on November 10 in Santa Ana, California and make its way through over two-dozen cities, coming to a close on December 16 on the band's home turf of San Diego. Support will be provided by Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator.

Tour dates:

November

10 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

11 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

12 - Rock House Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

14 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

15 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

16 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

18 - Chelsea's Live - Baton Rouge, LA

20 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA * No Immolation

21 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

22 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

24 - Hanger 1819 - Greensboro, NC

25 - Peabody's Nightclub - Virginia Beach, VA

27 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

28 - Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia, PA

29 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

30 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

December

1 - Beanfield Theatre - Montreal, QC

2 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

4 - St Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

5 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

6 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

8 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

9 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

10 - The Shredder - Boise, ID

11 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

12 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

14 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

15 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

16 - Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA