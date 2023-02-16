CATTLE DECAPITATION Present "We Eat Our Young" Single And Music Video

Long-running San Diego, California deathgrind outfit, Cattle Decapitation, will release their tenth studio album, Terrasite, on May 12 via Metal Blade Records, today unveiling the record's first single, "We Eat Our Young".

Though many bands have tried, no one articulates the real apocalypse humanity is facing as vividly and succinctly as Cattle Decapitation. With 2019's Death Atlas, they reached the apex of this, perhaps leading some to believe they had no place left to go beyond such an achievement, but alas, they return with Terrasite, which is as bold a statement as they have ever made.

"After a record like Death Atlas, you have to make a turn," notes guitarist Josh Elmore. "Everything about that album - the concept, artwork, music, etc, was a final statement. The only way to move forward is rebirth. In approaching the newest record, it was not only necessary to keep the musical trajectory the band has been aiming towards since the beginning, but also to further explore the ambient/textural elements that were part of Death Atlas."

As such, Terrasite pushes their sound further into more epic and varied territory, and in the hands of vocalist Travis Ryan the governing concept takes a new and disturbing direction. "I wanted to do the 180° opposite of Death Atlas. I already had the concept idea from years back and since Death Atlas was so dark and brooding, I wanted a completely opposite effect - I wanted this to take place in the daylight. I've always found daytime horror to be really unsettling so I wanted to make sure what was going on on the cover took place in the light of day, which also finds its place within the lyrics."

The title is a word invented by Ryan that brings together "Terra-" meaning "earth" and "-site" derived from the Greek word "-sitos" which means "food." "The combination of the two means 'earth-eater.' It's a metaphor for humanity's role in the destruction of the planet and is a play-on-words of the very fitting word 'parasite.'"

This is vividly brought to life in the artwork by longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter (Vader, Kreator, Bloodbath, Hypocrisy). "We see the nymph stage of this human/cockroach hybrid that is more of a fully grown being that has just molted from its ootheca stage, startled, confused, frightened but also pissed off."

The band once again worked with producer Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Allegaeon), who knows the members' individual styles and how to coax the best out of them, bringing in Tony Parker of Midnight Odyssey to handle piano and synths.

In advance of the record's release, Cattle Decapitation unveils the first video and single from the record with "We Eat Our Young". The video, created by Dave Brodsky and Allison Woest of MyGoodEye, can be viewed below.

Terrasite will be available as a jewel case CD, digitally, and on vinyl in the following color variants:

- "The Fleshy Architect" Orange/Peach Marble vinyl (US exclusive)

- "Hadean Eon" Orange Blend vinyl (US exclusive)

- "Gomorrah's Flora" Green Blend vinyl (US exclusive)

- "Winds Of Solastalgia" Purple Blend vinyl (US exclusive)

- 180g Black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- "Pupa To A Nymph" LP1: Black Ash Smoke vinyl - LP2: Transp. Skin Marble vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 700 copies)

- "Irradiated Alight" Sunset Marble vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- "Living Death Spirituality" White w/ Purple Splatter vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- "Terrasitic Jizzplosion" Clear w/ Gold Splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- "Life Finds A Way" Clear w/ Green + Purple Splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

Pre-order here.

Cover art by Wes Benscoter.

Terrasite tracklisting:

"Terrasitic Adaptation"

"We Eat Our Young"

"Scourge Of The Offspring"

"The Insignificants"

"The Storm Upstairs"

"…And The World Will Go On Without You"

"A Photic Doom"

"Dead End Residents"

"Solastalgia"

"Just Another Body"

"We Eat Our Young" video:

Lineup:

Travis Ryan - vocals

Josh Elmore - lead guitar

Belisario Dimuzio - rhythm guitar

Olivier Pinard - bass

David McGraw - drums

(Photo - Nick Van Vidler)