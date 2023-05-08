CATTLE DECAPITATION's Terrasite Unboxed; "Scourge Of The Offspring" Playthrough Video Streaming

Long-running San Diego, California deathgrind outfit, Cattle Decapitation, has offered up a playthrough video for their latest single, "Scourge Of The Offspring". Watch below:

"Scourge Of The Offspring" appears on Cattle Decapitation's tenth studio album, Terrasite, set for release May 12 via Metal Blade Records. A new unboxing video can be viewed below:

Though many bands have tried, no one articulates the real apocalypse humanity is facing as vividly and succinctly as Cattle Decapitation. With 2019's Death Atlas, they reached the apex of this, perhaps leading some to believe they had no place left to go beyond such an achievement, but alas, they return with Terrasite, which is as bold a statement as they have ever made. Roaring to life with the savage yet hauntingly melodic "Terrasitic Adaptation" and advancing through the likes of the relentless "We Eat Our Young" and culminating with the ten-plus minutes of "Just Another Body," it's an album that constantly shifts dynamics and demands a variety of emotional responses.

The record pushes the Cattle Decapitation sound further into more epic and varied territory, and in the hands of vocalist Travis Ryan the governing concept takes a new and disturbing direction. "I wanted to do the 180° opposite of Death Atlas. I already had the concept idea from years back and since Death Atlas was so dark and brooding, I wanted a completely opposite effect - I wanted this to take place in the daylight. I've always found daytime horror to be really unsettling so I wanted to make sure what was going on on the cover took place in the light of day, which also finds its place within the lyrics."

When asked to elaborate on where he is coming from lyrically on this record, Ryan states frankly, "from a place of distress. Anger, rage, resentment, depression, anxiety, a poor outlook on our species both on a day-to-day level, a broader, worldly level as well as a philosophical level."

Terrasite, which features the artwork by longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter (Vader, Kreator, Bloodbath, Hypocrisy), was produced by Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Allegaeon) and includes Tony Parker of Midnight Odyssey handling piano and synths.

Terrasite will be available as a jewel case CD, digitally, and on vinyl in the following color variants:

- "The Fleshy Architect" Orange/Peach Marble vinyl (US exclusive)

- "Hadean Eon" Orange Blend vinyl (US exclusive)

- "Gomorrah's Flora" Green Blend vinyl (US exclusive)

- "Winds Of Solastalgia" Purple Blend vinyl (US exclusive)

- 180g Black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- "Pupa To A Nymph" LP1: Black Ash Smoke vinyl - LP2: Transp. Skin Marble vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 700 copies)

- "Irradiated Alight" Sunset Marble vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- "Living Death Spirituality" White w/ Purple Splatter vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- "Terrasitic Jizzplosion" Clear w/ Gold Splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- "Life Finds A Way" Clear w/ Green + Purple Splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

Pre-order here.

Cover art by Wes Benscoter.

Terrasite tracklisting:

"Terrasitic Adaptation"

"We Eat Our Young"

"Scourge Of The Offspring"

"The Insignificants"

"The Storm Upstairs"

"…And The World Will Go On Without You"

"A Photic Doom"

"Dead End Residents"

"Solastalgia"

"Just Another Body"

"Scourge Of The Offspring" video:

"We Eat Our Young" video:

(Photo - Nick Van Vidler)