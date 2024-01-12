CATTLE DECAPITATION To Co-Headline Chaos & Carnage 2024 With CARNIFEX; Tickets On Sale Now

West Coast deathgrind icons, Cattle Decapitation, will co-headline this year’s edition of the Chaos & Carnage Tour alongside Carnifex. The journey runs from April 30 through May 26 with additional support provided by the band’s Metal Blade labelmates, Rivers Of Nihil and The Zenith Passage, as well as Humanity’s Last Breath, Vitriol, and Face Yourself.

Comments Cattle Decapitation’s Travis Ryan, "Excited to be back out on the road in the good ol' US of A, this time co-headlining the Chaos & Carnage Tour with our hometown homies Carnifex along with a slew of great bands making this one hell of a stacked lineup!"

Tickets for the Chaos & Carnage Tour 2024 are on sale now with VIP upgrades available for purchase on Friday, January 19 at 10 AM, local time at chaosandcarnage.com.

Tour dates:

April

30 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

May

2 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

3 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

4 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

6 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

8 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

10 - The Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

11 - Reverb - Reading, PA

12 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

14 - Sharkey’s Event Center - Liverpool, NY

15 - Preserving Underground - New Kensington, PA

16 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

17 - The Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

18 - WC Social Club - West Chicago, IL

20 - The Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

23 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

24 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

25 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

26 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

(Photo - Nick Van Vidler)