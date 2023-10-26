CATTLE DECAPITATION Unleash "Solastalgia" Music Video
October 26, 2023, a day ago
Back in May, San Diego, California-based deathgrind behemoths, Cattle Decapitation, released their herculean tenth studio album, Terrasite, via Metal Blade Records. Today, the band unleash their brand new video for "Solastalgia". Watch below.
The video was directed by David Brodsky and vocalist Travis Ryan and produced by Allison Woest for My Good Eye: Music Visuals.
Terrasite, which features the artwork by longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter (Vader, Kreator, Bloodbath, Hypocrisy), was produced by Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Allegaeon) and includes Tony Parker of Midnight Odyssey handling piano and synths. Order here.
Terrasite tracklisting:
"Terrasitic Adaptation"
"We Eat Our Young"
"Scourge Of The Offspring"
"The Insignificants"
"The Storm Upstairs"
"…And The World Will Go On Without You"
"A Photic Doom"
"Dead End Residents"
"Solastalgia"
"Just Another Body"
"Scourge Of The Offspring" video:
"We Eat Our Young" video:
"A Photic Doom" video:
Cattle Decapitation's Terrasitic Infestation North American headlining tour will commence on November 10 in Santa Ana, California and make its way through over two-dozen cities, coming to a close on December 16 on the band's home turf of San Diego. Support will be provided by Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator.
Tour dates:
November
10 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA
11 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ
12 - Rock House Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX
14 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK
15 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX
16 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX
18 - Chelsea's Live - Baton Rouge, LA
20 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA * No Immolation
21 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL
22 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL
24 - Hanger 1819 - Greensboro, NC
25 - Peabody's Nightclub - Virginia Beach, VA
27 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
28 - Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia, PA
29 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA
30 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY
December
1 - Beanfield Theatre - Montreal, QC
2 - Opera House - Toronto, ON
4 - St Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI
5 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL
6 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN
8 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO
9 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT
10 - The Shredder - Boise, ID
11 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA
12 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR
14 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA
15 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA
16 - Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA
Cattle Decapitation have announced their first European tour in support of Terrasite. Support comes from Metal Blade labelmates 200 Stab Wounds as well as Signs Of The Swarm and Vomit Forth.
Tickets here.
Dates:
March
1 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
2 - Zürich, Switzerland - Züri Gmätzlets Fest
3 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
4 - Brighton @ Chalk
5 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms
6 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix
8 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
9 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
10 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
11 - Newcastle, UK - Reds Bar
13 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolan's Warehouse
14 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
15 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club
16 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
17 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
19 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
21 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
23 - Prague, Czech Republic - MeetFactory
25 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Klubben
28 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Metal Festival
29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
30 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
31 - Essen, Germany - Turock
(Photo - Nick Van Vidler)