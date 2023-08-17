CAVALERA Announce Morbid Devastation Tour Dates For The UK And Europe

Cavalera, featuring Sepultura founding members Max and Igor "Iggor" Cavalera, have announced dates for the UK/European leg of their Morbid Devastation tour.

Dates:

November

9 - Wolverhampton, UK - Steel Mill

10 - Manchester, UK - Academy

11 - London, UK - Shepherd's Bush Empire

12 - Lille, France - Aeronef

13 - Paris, France - La Machine

15 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

16 - Ghent, Belgium - Vooruit

17 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

18 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzerfabrik

20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumphuset

21 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

24 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

25 - Leipizg, Germany - Hellraiser

26 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

27 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

28 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

29 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Dure Kert

December

2 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Winter Masters Of Rock

Find tickets, as well as the band's complete tour itinerary, here.

Cavalera have released the re-recorded versions of Sepultura's first EP Bestial Devastation, and their first full-length album Morbid Visions, via Nuclear Blast Records.

Order/save Morbid Visions here. Order/save Bestial Devastation here.

Morbid Visions and Bestial Devastation were re-recorded at The Platinum Underground. The albums were produced by Max Cavalera and Iggor Cavalera while John Aquilino handled the engineering. Arthur Rizk was responsible for the mixing and mastering of both albums. Cavalera enlisted Eliran Kantor to create the artwork for both albums.

Max Cavalera comments, “As we get harder year after year, sometimes you’ve got to go back to where it all started! We re-recorded Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions with the amazing sound of NOW, but with its raw and timeless spirit. The artwork reflects the times we’re living in right now…. Apocalyptic as hell! We also have two new tracks with riffs from those days, remembered by heart.”

Iggor Cavalera states, “I always felt like the recordings of our earlier work didn’t do justice to the way we performed the songs. So, this is a very special moment in our lives that we are very proud to show you real fans our true representation of the amazing records Bestial Devastation & Morbid Visions with an insane visual identity…enjoy and see you all in the pit”

Morbid Visions tracklisting:

"Morbid Visions"

"Mayhem"

"Troops Of Doom"

"War"

"Crucifixion"

"Show Me The Wrath"

"Funeral Rites"

"Empire Of The Damned"

"Burn The Dead"

"Troops Of Doom" animated video:

"Morbid Visions" lyric video:

Bestial Devastation tracklisting:

"The Curse"

"Bestial Devastation"

"Antichrist"

"Necromancer"

"Warriors Of Death"

"Sexta Feira 13"

"Bestial Devastation" lyric video: