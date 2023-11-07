CAVALERA Release "Necromancer" Lyric Video; Band Prepare To Kick Off Morbid Devastation UK / European Tour
November 7, 2023, 7 minutes ago
Cavalera, featuring Sepultura founding members Max and Igor "Iggor" Cavalera, recently released the re-recorded versions of Sepultura's first EP Bestial Devastation, and their first full-length album Morbid Visions, via Nuclear Blast Records.
Today, the band offers fans the lyric video created by Costin Chioreanu for "Necromancer" from the Bestial Devastation EP.
Max Cavalera states, "'Necromancer' stands out on the EP. The new version and video bring to life the magic that started 40 years ago. I consider it my first 'big' song!"
Iggor Cavalera comments, “'Necromancer' is a very special song for me, it is such a powerful force of riffs, beats, and screams. The video has a super cool vibe, dark and creepy."
Morbid Visions and Bestial Devastation were re-recorded at The Platinum Underground. The albums were produced by Max Cavalera and Iggor Cavalera while John Aquilino handled the engineering. Arthur Rizk was responsible for the mixing and mastering of both albums. Cavalera enlisted Eliran Kantor to create the artwork for both albums.
Order/save Morbid Visions here. Order/save Bestial Devastation here.
Morbid Visions tracklisting:
"Morbid Visions"
"Mayhem"
"Troops Of Doom"
"War"
"Crucifixion"
"Show Me The Wrath"
"Funeral Rites"
"Empire Of The Damned"
"Burn The Dead"
"Troops Of Doom" animated video:
"Morbid Visions" lyric video:
Bestial Devastation tracklisting:
"The Curse"
"Bestial Devastation"
"Antichrist"
"Necromancer"
"Warriors Of Death"
"Sexta Feira 13"
"Bestial Devastation" lyric video:
In two days, Cavalera will embark on their Morbid Devastation UK/European Tour. Accompanying the brothers on stage will be Igor Amadeus Cavalera fulfilling bass duties and Travis Stone will be supplying lead guitars. Incite will be opening the tour package each night.
Find tickets here.
Dates:
November
9 - Wolverhampton, UK - Steel Mill
10 - Manchester, UK - Academy
11 - London, UK - Shepherd's Bush Empire
12 - Lille, France - Aeronef
13 - Paris, France - La Machine
15 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
16 - Ghent, Belgium - Vooruit
17 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
18 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzerfabrik
20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumphuset
21 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser
24 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine
25 - Leipizg, Germany - Hellraiser
26 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol
27 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola
28 - Krakow, Poland - Studio
29 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
30 - Budapest, Hungary - Dure Kert
December
2 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Winter Masters Of Rock