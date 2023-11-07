CAVALERA Release "Necromancer" Lyric Video; Band Prepare To Kick Off Morbid Devastation UK / European Tour

Cavalera, featuring Sepultura founding members Max and Igor "Iggor" Cavalera, recently released the re-recorded versions of Sepultura's first EP Bestial Devastation, and their first full-length album Morbid Visions, via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the band offers fans the lyric video created by Costin Chioreanu for "Necromancer" from the Bestial Devastation EP.

Max Cavalera states, "'Necromancer' stands out on the EP. The new version and video bring to life the magic that started 40 years ago. I consider it my first 'big' song!"

Iggor Cavalera comments, “'Necromancer' is a very special song for me, it is such a powerful force of riffs, beats, and screams. The video has a super cool vibe, dark and creepy."

Morbid Visions and Bestial Devastation were re-recorded at The Platinum Underground. The albums were produced by Max Cavalera and Iggor Cavalera while John Aquilino handled the engineering. Arthur Rizk was responsible for the mixing and mastering of both albums. Cavalera enlisted Eliran Kantor to create the artwork for both albums.

Order/save Morbid Visions here. Order/save Bestial Devastation here.

Morbid Visions tracklisting:

"Morbid Visions"

"Mayhem"

"Troops Of Doom"

"War"

"Crucifixion"

"Show Me The Wrath"

"Funeral Rites"

"Empire Of The Damned"

"Burn The Dead"

"Troops Of Doom" animated video:

"Morbid Visions" lyric video:

Bestial Devastation tracklisting:

"The Curse"

"Bestial Devastation"

"Antichrist"

"Necromancer"

"Warriors Of Death"

"Sexta Feira 13"

"Bestial Devastation" lyric video:

In two days, Cavalera will embark on their Morbid Devastation UK/European Tour. Accompanying the brothers on stage will be Igor Amadeus Cavalera fulfilling bass duties and Travis Stone will be supplying lead guitars. Incite will be opening the tour package each night.

Find tickets here.

Dates:

November

9 - Wolverhampton, UK - Steel Mill

10 - Manchester, UK - Academy

11 - London, UK - Shepherd's Bush Empire

12 - Lille, France - Aeronef

13 - Paris, France - La Machine

15 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

16 - Ghent, Belgium - Vooruit

17 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

18 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzerfabrik

20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumphuset

21 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

24 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

25 - Leipizg, Germany - Hellraiser

26 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

27 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

28 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

29 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Dure Kert

December

2 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Winter Masters Of Rock