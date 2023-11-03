CAVE Feat. RONNY MUNROE Release “Hero” Music Video

Cave, the original band found by former Metal Church vocalist Ronny Munroe, has released a music video for “Hero”. Their new album, One, will be released March 1, 2024.

The band states: "Finding that inner strength to push forward through the rough times, to work hard and be the best that you can be in this life… and when you do that, you figure out the formula, then you are a Hero for sure and you’ll know that you can get through anything that comes at you … long live the hero, may he live forevermore …"

Cave is:

Ronny Munroe - Vocals

Chris Lorey - Guitars

Roberto Palacios - Bass

Chris Schwinn - Drums