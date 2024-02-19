CAVE Feat. RONNY MUNROE Release Official Music Video For "Rat In A Hole"
February 19, 2024, an hour ago
Cave, the original band founded by former Metal Church vocalist, Ronny Munroe, have released a music video for their new song, "Rat In A Hole". Check it out below:
Cave will soon release their new album, One. Details are forthcoming. The band previously released a music video for "Hero", as well as a lyric video for another song, titled "The Gold Crown". Watch both clips below:
Cave is:
Ronny Munroe - Vocals
Chris Lorey - Guitars
Roberto Palacios - Bass
Chris Schwinn - Drums