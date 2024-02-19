CAVE Feat. RONNY MUNROE Release Official Music Video For "Rat In A Hole"

Cave, the original band founded by former Metal Church vocalist, Ronny Munroe, have released a music video for their new song, "Rat In A Hole". Check it out below:

Cave will soon release their new album, One. Details are forthcoming. The band previously released a music video for "Hero", as well as a lyric video for another song, titled "The Gold Crown". Watch both clips below:

Cave is:

Ronny Munroe - Vocals

Chris Lorey - Guitars

Roberto Palacios - Bass

Chris Schwinn - Drums