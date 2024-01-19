CAVE Feat. RONNY MUNROE Release “The Gold Crown” Lyric Video

Cave, the original band found by former Metal Church vocalist Ronny Munroe, has released a lyric video for "The Gold Crown".

The band comments:

"It's about a person who feels overwhelmed by the whole situation (personal problems, wars, politics, etc.), gets up in the morning and then faces the day in a positive way and becomes more and more positive about the world.

“In other words, he comes out of the dark swamp and is able to bear the burden at the end in a strong and positive frame of mind."

"Hero" video:

Cave is:

Ronny Munroe - Vocals

Chris Lorey - Guitars

Roberto Palacios - Bass

Chris Schwinn - Drums