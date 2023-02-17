CAVE IN Announces Until Your Heart Stops Deluxe Edition
Boston legends Cave In have announced the Until Your Heart Stops (Deluxe Edition) reissues. The classic genre-defining album is now remastered with the originally intended track sequence, and features previously unreleased bonus material including demos and re-envisioned artwork with a lenticular print.
Until Your Heart Stops (Deluxe Edition) is out physically March 31, 2023 on 4xLP/2xLP/3CD/2CD/CS. Preorder at Relapse.com.
Watch a full Until Your Heart Stops (Deluxe Edition) unboxing video with Stephen Brodsky & Adam McGrath below.
Strictly limited to 340 deluxe package includes the 4xLP with each LP on a unique half 'n half with splatter colorway, plus a specially designed 12" x 12" lenticular print of the iconic cover art - both exclusive to this package. The one-time pressing deluxe 4xLP Boxset features the core album on LPs 1 and 2 remastered from the original tapes plus 2 bonus LPs featuring never before released demos and alternate takes. Housed in a custom designed hardcover 4xLP book sheathed in a rigid board slipcase. Only available through Relapse.com.
Limited to 1,000, one-time pressing deluxe 3xCD contains the core album remastered from the original tapes on disc 1, never before released 4-track demos on disc 2, plus a bonus 3rd disc containing unearthed demos recorded at God City and alternate takes. Only available through Relapse.com.
4xLP
*Core Album & Bonus Material*
LTD to 340 x
LP1: Sea Blue and Cloudy Clear Half 'n Half with Black, Red and Blue Splatter
LP2: Blood Red and Cloudy Clear Half 'n Half with Black, Blue and Aqua Blue Splatter
LP3: Electric Blue and Cloudy Clear Half 'n Half with Black, Red and Aqua Blue Splatter
LP4: Blood Red and Royal Blue Half 'n Half with Black, White and Aqua Blue Splatter
(Only available in deluxe package with lenticular print)
LTD to 748 x
Blood Red and Sea Blue Quad Effect with Metallic Silver, Black and White Splatter *Relapse.com Exclusive*
LTD to 1503 x
Black, White and Blue Tri Color Merge with White, Red and Aqua Blue Splatter *Relapse.com Exclusive*
2xLP
*Core Album Only*
LTD to 553 x
LP1: Black and Red Merge with White Splatter Standard Gram | LP2: Black and Cyan Blue Merge with White Splatter *Relapse.com Exclusive*
LTD To 497 x
LP1: White with Aqua Blue Splatter Standard Gram | LP2: Aqua Blue with White Splatter *Band Exclusive*
Standard:
LP1: Blood Red | LP2: Sea Blue
What Cave In says about the Deluxe Edition:
“Really excited to have a 25 year-old MVHC (Merrimack Valley Hardcore) metalcore favorite back with a remaster and restored artwork for all to enjoy into the apocalypse.” - Adam McGrath
“Clear a spot on your record shelf cuz Relapse gave us the green light to dig through the vaults and smash together every blueprint we could find for this sonic monstrosity. Enjoy!” - Stephen Brodsky
“It’s crazy to think that an album my friends and I made when we were just out of high school would still resonate in such a way as to warrant such a bad ass reissue. I’m deeply honored to be in such a position. Thank you.” - John-Robert Conners
See Cave In on tour this April for a brief Northeast US run before performing two special sets at Roadburn 2023. Includes a full performance of the band’s 2022 release Heavy Pendulum full-length. Stay tuned for more tour announcements.
(Photo – Jason Hellmann)