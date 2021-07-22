CAVE IN Sign To Relapse Records; New Album Coming In '22; Majority Of Digital Discography Re-Released

Cave In have signed to Relapse Records and will release a new full-length album in 2022.

In conjunction with the signing, Cave In has re-released nearly their entire digital catalog including studio albums, compilations and various live/demo material. The catalog includes Until Your Heart Stops, Jupiter, Tides of Tomorrow, White Silence and more! A full digital release list is available below. Stay tuned for more Cave In news including physical releases of the band’s classic catalog.

Cave In comments on the signing: “Cave In and Relapse have been on each other’s radar since the early days, when we’d visit Philly on a regular basis to play shows. They’ve witnessed our wild trajectory as a band firsthand, and having that historical connection with such a powerfully eclectic label is really something special. Massive thanks to everyone at Relapse for honoring our catalog, while fueling the incentive to create new music and continue onward.”

Additionally, two new Cave In shirts are available based on classic designs with more to come in the near future. Order the two new Cave In shirts here.

Cave In currently has two confirmed live performances at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY on December 1 and 2. Stay tuned for more tour updates.

Listen and order Cave In’s discography on Bandcamp here.

Relapse Digital Catalog:

Studio

Until Your Heart Stops

Jupiter

Perfect Pitch Black

White Silence

Final Transmission

EP/Singles

Planets Of Old

Creative Eclipses

Tides Of Tomorrow

Shapeshifter/Dead Already

Lift Off/Lost In The Air

Compilations

Beyond Hypothermia

The Sacrifice Poles

Anomalies

Live

Live at Club Soda 6.23.10

Live at Roadburn 2018

Planets Of Old - Live at Great Scott 07-19-09

(Photo - David Robinson)