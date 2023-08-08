CAVO Covers CROWDED HOUSE Classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over”; New EP Out Now

Cavo released their new Covers Vol. 1 EP to all major platforms via TLG/INgrooves on August 4, 2023.

In celebration of Covers Vol. 1, the band released a new music video for the Crowded House song "Don't Dream It's Over."

When asked about "Don’t Dream It’s Over", Chris Hobbs says, "I’ve always loved this song! I remember hearing it in one the opening scenes of Stephen Kings The Stand TV series as kid and being captivated. It’s beautiful sounding yet haunting and sad at the same time. I’ve always had it in my head to cover it. Not to change it up or do a different take of it. Wanted to keep to the feel I fell in love with all those years ago."

The creative force of rock/alternative from St. Louis is still creating and releasing new music. Humble beginnings to major label success to where they are now seems like a whirlwind but a lot of bands find themselves in these spaces. Bassist Brian Smith says “We are still a band releasing music we want to release and we hope people dig what we are doing”.

Drummer Andy Herrin adds, “Every EP or record we do won’t be like one previously released and we have a lot of music to share and create."

“The great thing about the four of us in Cavo is that we’ve always been fully committed to this band,” explains bassist Brian Smith. “Even if we haven’t been in a spotlight for a bit and we have other projects going on, our bond is as tight as ever, and we’ve never stopped releasing music. We love writing together, playing together and just being together as friends, and that’s why we’ve been able to keep going together as long as we have.”