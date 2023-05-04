Celebrate 35 Years Of BON JOVI’s New Jersey Album With JON BON JOVI And Mark Goodman On SiriusXM’s Bon Jovi Radio; Video Clips

Jon Bon Jovi sat down with SiriusXM’s Mark Goodman to take listeners track-by-track through Bon Jovi’s legendary New Jersey album to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

From ‘New Jersey’ to Miami premiered on SiriusXM’s Bon Jovi Radio (Ch. 709) on May 4 at 1:00 pm ET. The special is available on the SXM App.

Bon Jovi Radio (Ch. 709) celebrates the career of this beloved Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted group. Hear insights from Jon Bon Jovi, his band members, and their crew, as well as studio tracks and live cuts, plus celebrity and fan guest DJ shows, too. Plus, catch exclusive weekly live concerts directly from the band’s archives. Explore over three decades of rock anthems and other artists and songs, hand-chosen for you by Jon Bon Jovi. Learn more at this location, and check out the video clips below.

Jon Bon Jovi Reveals Conversations With Bruce Springsteen & Paul McCartney About Imposter Syndrome

Why Jon Bon Jovi Went To Las Vegas To Elope With His High School Sweetheart

Jon Bon Jovi Recalls Backstory Of Dolly Parton Covering "Lay Your Hands On Me"

Jon Bon Jovi “Takes Great Pains” In Sequencing His Albums

New Jersey is the fourth studio album by Bon Jovi, released on September 19, 1988, via Mercury Records. The album was produced by Bruce Fairbairn and recorded at Little Mountain Sound Studios in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Tracklisting:

"Lay Your Hands On Me"

"Bad Medicine"

"Born To Be My Baby"

"Living In Sin"

"Blood On Blood"

"Homebound Train"

"Wild Is The Wind"

"Ride Cowboy Ride"

"Stick To Your Guns"

"I'll Be There For You"

"99 In The Shade"

"Love For Sale"

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM. Video courtesy of SiriusXM’s Bon Jovi Radio)