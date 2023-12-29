Celebrating AC/DC's 50th Anniversary On New Year's Eve With Music Industry Legend FIFA RICCOBONO

AC/DC Beyond The Thunder, the celebrated podcast dedicated to the iconic Australian rock band, celebrates its fifth year by releasing an episode in honor of AC/DC's 50th anniversary, coinciding with New Year's Eve. This momentous occasion marks five decades since AC/DC's inaugural performance on December 31, 1973, in Sydney, Australia.

In this special episode, AC/DC Beyond The Thunder features a true music industry legend, Fifa Riccobono. From her humble beginnings as a sixteen-year-old secretary to eventually becoming the CEO at Albert Music (the first female music exec in Australian history), Riccobono has been a pivotal force in launching the careers of numerous iconic artists, including AC/DC.

The episode delves into the heart and soul of Australian rock and roll history, chronicling Riccobono's firsthand experiences - from witnessing Bon Scott's “crass” debut performance with AC/DC in Sydney to orchestrating arrangements for his untimely funeral, and even meeting Brian Johnson years before AC/DC had even heard of him, listeners will be captivated by rare performance clips and behind-the-scenes anecdotes, providing an intimate look at the band's evolution.

Reflecting on her early days as a Sicilian immigrant to Australia, Riccobono shares her remarkable journey, highlighting her connections with George and Harry Young, the older brothers of Angus and Malcolm, through rare performance clips and behind-the-scenes anecdotes. The episode pays tribute to the influence of Margaret, an integral figure in AC/DC's origin story, who played a pivotal role in shaping the band's identity, from its name to the iconic schoolboy uniform.

The celebration extends to AC/DC's global triumphs, including the Moscow show with over a million attendees, performing with The Rolling Stones, and the band's induction into the Hall of Fame. Riccobono's significant contribution to the music industry is recognized with the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Achievement in Australia Music.

In the spirit of giving back, AC/DC Beyond The Thunder pledges to donate proceeds to the Make-A-Wish and Nordoff Robbins Foundations. Riccobono, a key player in the development of Nordoff Robbins, encourages fans and listeners to support these causes by visiting ACDCpodcast.org and contributing as little as $1.

AC/DC Beyond The Thunder, hosted by Kurt Squiers, Gregg Ferguson, and Eric Kielb, has been delivering engaging conversations with notable guests for five years, amassing over a quarter of a million streams. To listen to the latest episode and explore previous episodes, visit BeyondTheThunder.com or stream on popular platforms such as Apple, Pandora, Spotify, and iHeart.