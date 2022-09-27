CELESTE Release New Music Video For "(A)"

French underground avant-gardeists, Celeste, have released a new music video for their song "(A)", taken from their sixth studio album Assassine(s), released back in January of this year. The striking video expresses the essence of the song, both visually and emotionally, adding another level of depth to the already charged piece.

"(A)" is Celeste’s most experimental track to date, launching with drony synths written by frontman Johan. With a post-rock edge, this slow-burn instrumental song has a soundtrack-like quality. The cinematic ambiance is emphasized by the two lead guitars, intertwined like two characters in a somber story, enriched by a guest appearance from Katsuta of Heaven In Her Arms.

Johan Girardeau comments on the new video: "We're really glad to complete the triptych of videos that we started a year ago with 'Des Torrents de Coups' and 'Le Coeur Noir Charbon'. This video clip means a lot to us. We've been showcasing it live during the Assassine(s) release tour and we are looking forward to unleashing it online. This piece of artwork reflects our long-built aesthetics. As a song, '(A)' became a very important song to us as well, showing our will to widen our musical influences, with these shoegazy, post-rockish hints which are definitely new ground for Celeste."

Assassine(s) can be ordered at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Des Torrents De Coups"

"De Tes Yeux Bleus Perlés"

"Nonchalantes De Beauté"

"Draguée Tout Au Fond"

"(A)"

"Il A Tant Rêvé D’elles"

"Elle Se Répète Froidement"

"Le Coeur Noir Charbon"

"Le Cœur Noir Charbon" video:

"De Tes Yeux Bleus Perlés" video:

"Des Torrents De Coups" video: