CELESTE Release New Music Video For “Plisse Les Yeux Jusqu’au Sang”

French extreme metal avant-gardists Celeste have released a video for the song “Plisse les yeux jusqu’au sang” from their new EP, Epilogue(s), which is out today through Nuclear Blast Records.

The EP features three exclusive bonus tracks from their most recent album, Assassine(s) (2022). Epilogue(s) beautifully concludes the transformative journey Celeste embarked upon two years ago. Pushing the boundaries of heavy music once again, Celeste delivers a sonic tapestry of stunning diversity, immersing listeners in a realm where ethereal melodies meet raw power. Prepare to be captivated as the band's artistic vision reaches its pinnacle, leaving an indelible mark on your musical soul.

And now embark on a spellbinding cinematic journey with the vdeo for "Plisse les yeux jusqu’au sang", a song which sees Celeste combine hauntingly melodic textures with probably their heaviest riffs to date.

Formats:

-Digital

-LP (Black & White Marbled)

Order/stream here.

Tracklisting:

“Il Se Vide Lentement”

“Plisse Les Yeux Jusqu’au Sang”

“With Idle Hands”

"With Idle Hands" video:

“Il Se Vide Lentement” video:

(Photo – Xavier Metral)