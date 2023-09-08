CELESTE Release New Single “With Idle Hands”

French extreme metal avant-gardists Celeste have released a video for their new single “With Idle Hands”, another song from their upcoming new EP Epilogue(s), due out on November 17 through Nuclear Blast Records.

The EP features three exclusive bonus tracks from their most recent album, Assassine(s), released in 2022.

“With Idle Hands” might be the most tender song Celeste have ever written, and its English title and lyrics set it apart from anything the band has done previously. The vocals for this track have been contributed by Tim from US shoegaze metal band Grivo.

Formats:

-Digital

-LP (Black & White Marbled)

Preorder/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

“Il Se Vide Lentement”

“Plisse Les Yeux Jusqu’au Sang”

“With Idle Hands”

"With Idle Hands" video:

“Il Se Vide Lentement” video:

(Photo – Xavier Metral)