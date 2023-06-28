CELESTE Release Video For New Single “Il Se Vide Lentement”; Epilogue(s) EP Out In November

French extreme metal avant-gardists Celeste have released a video for their new single “Il Se Vide Lentement”, which is the first song from their upcoming new EP, Epilogue(s), due out on November 17 through Nuclear Blast Records.

The EP features three exclusive bonus tracks from their most recent album, Assassine(s) (2022).

Formats:

-Digital

-LP (Black & White Marbled)

Preorder/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

“Il Se Vide Lentement”

“Plisse Les Yeux Jusqu’au Sang”

“With Idle Hands”

“Il Se Vide Lentement” video:

(Photo – Xavier Metral)