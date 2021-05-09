CELLAR STONE - BLACK STONE CHERRY Frontman CHRIS ROBERTSON To Guest On New Album

Split Screen Management welcomes Greek heavy rockers, Cellar Stone, into its roster family. Furthermore the band's second album will be released soon

The band comments on the signing: "We are thrilled to announce that we have joined forces with Split Screen Management. As our second album is coming out, we are looking forward to getting back on the road and sharing our music with our fans! We are absolutely confident that Split Screen's experienced staff will really support us to this direction!"

Cellar Stone's upcoming album was mixed by Jordan Westfall (Black Stone Cherry) at Monocle Studios in Kentucky, USA. The album also features Chris Robertson (Black Stone Cherry singer-guitarist). The final result is something fresh, heavy and intensely melodic. Fourteen songs of pure heavy rock with great songwriting and an over the top production. If you love strong melodies, big choruses and guitar riffing, Cellar Stone won't disappoint.

"One Fine Day" lyric video:

"Burn" (Deep Purple cover) music video:

