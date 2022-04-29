CELLAR STONE Issue “Going Under” Video
April 29, 2022, an hour ago
Heavy rockers Cellar Stone have issued the first single from their new album Rise & Fall. Watch the video for "Going Under" below.
Rise & Fall was recorded at Soundflakes Studio in January/February 2021 by Nick Papadopoulos and mixed in the woods of Kentucky, USA at Monocle Studios, by Jordan Westfall. On top of that the frontman of Black Stone Cherry, Chris Robertson guests on the album, with a fiery guitar solo on track “War We Can Win”.
Mastered at Euphonic Masters, Memphis, Tennessee by Brad Blackwood. The new album shows 11 heavy rock brand new tracks. Once again Cellar Stone delivers an album with over the top production, strong melodies and massive guitar riffing. The band willtour with UFO on their special farewell dates on July and October.
Rise & Fall will be released on July 1, 2022 as digipak CD, Rose Red/Black Marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies worldwide) and digital streaming and download format. Preorders available here.
Tracklisting:
“Borrowed Time”
“Going Under”
“Time To Fall”
“War We Can Win” (feat. Chris Robertson)
“To The Core”
“Through My Veins”
“Demons”
“Save Me”
“Rise & Fall”
“Storm Is Coming”
“Run Away”
"Going Under" video:
Cellar Stone dates supporting UFO:
July
7 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes
8 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44
9 - Torgau, Germany - Kulturbastion Open Air
11 - Tübingen, Germany – Sudhaus
12 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
13 - Cologne, Germany – Kantine
October
15 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino
16 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
17 - Braunschweig, Germany - Westand
18 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis
21 - Dresden, Germany - Tante Ju
22 - Erfurt, Germany - HsD
24 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum
25 - Speyer, Germany - Halle 101
26 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
28 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club
29 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club