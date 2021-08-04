CELLAR STONE Signs With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records

Cellar Stone has signed a multi-album deal with ROAR! Rock of Angels.

The genesis of Cellar Stone was sparked by a conversation between guitarist/songwriter George Maroulees and vocalist Aris Pirris. The two of them immediately started to work on an album around 2018. After a while Akis Rooster - bass and George Karlis - drums joined in and the line-up finally completed.

Each member has many miles under their belts, from working with established Greek bands such as, Diviner, The Slayerking, Persona Non Grata and 4Bitten. Having toured and opened the shows for bands the likes of UFO, MSG, Black Star Riders, Avatarium, Uriah Heep, Firewind, Spiritual Beggars, Uli John Roth & Candlemass just to name a few, these four guys came together to make Cellar Stone far from being new to the scene and a force to be reckoned in with.

Hailing from Athens, Greece and influenced by the rock and metal giants of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s such as Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Thin Lizzy, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Alice In Chains, as well as the bands of today like Black Stone Cherry, Shinedown, Stone Sour and Alter Bridge, they are making their own statement in a characteristic way. Choruses that stick, a pandemonium of guitar harmonies and riffs and a rhythm section that grabs at you, the band is setting the scene and they won’t go unnoticed. With live gigs already under their belt, they have begun to build their fan base.

Their first full-length album One Fine Day was released in May 2020.

Cellar Stone is:

Aris Pirris – Vocals

George Maroulees – Guitar

Akis Rooster – Bass

George Karlis – Drums