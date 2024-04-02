CEMETERY SKYLINE Feat. DARK TRANQUILLITY, INSOMNIUM, AMORPHIS, DIMMU BORGIR, SENTENCED Members Announce Live Premier

Cemetery Skyline have released their debut single, "Violent Storm", via Century Media Records. Stream/download the single here, and watch a music video below.

"The weather forecast points to a Nordic gothic storm that is rising," says Markus Vanhala (guitar). "The song mood is highly inspired by the late nightly empty roads of Goth-emburg and their desperate stories of loneliness and getting lost to the unique beautiful misery and sorrow of Nordic gothic."

Mikael Stanne (vocals) adds: "It's about a built-up frustration and how it can get out of hand, the feeling of helplessness and how it can take over."

Santeri Kallio (keyboards) concludes: "It's a simple, rocky song that represents the band perfectly."

While you can check out "Violent Storm" on all digital platforms, make sure to watch the video that was filmed by Patric Ullaeus (rEvolver Film Company), as it documents a very special moment in the band’s history.

"The video is telling the story of how this weird gang of friends is literally coming together", says Vanhala and Kallio adds: "We take a walk through an old cemetery and actually meet as a band for the very first time."

Cemetery Skyline will play their live premier at John Smith Rock Festival in Laukaa, Finland August 18-20. Follow them on their socials to keep updated on how the story unfolds.

Cemetery Skyline is:

Vocals: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect)

Guitars: Markus Vanhala (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, I Am The Night)

Keyboards: Santeri Kallio (Amorphis)

Bass: Victor Brandt (Dimmu Borgir, Witchery, ex-Entombed/Entombed A.D., ex-Firespawn)

Drums: Vesa Ranta (Sentenced, The Abbey)

(Photo - Sam Jamsen)