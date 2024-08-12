CEMETERY SKYLINE Feat. DARK TRANQUILLITY, INSOMNIUM, AMORPHIS, DIMMU BORGIR, SENTENCED Members Premier Official Music Video For "Torn Away"

Cemetery Skyline have released an official video for their song, "Torn Away", From their upcoming album, Nordic Gothic, out on October 11 via Century Media Records. Check it out below.

A message states: "If you wondered why we didn't release a music video for 'Torn Away' yet, the answer is: Because we wanted to make sure all of you, no matter where you live, can experience the vibe of our first show with us! 🙂 So here's the video clip to the full song, featuring a sneak peek of three days of rehearsals and fun behind the scenes as well as impressions from our show - captured by the wonderful Sam Jamsen."

"Who would have wanted us to put together a new extreme metal band? Well, maybe someone indeed, but that is not the case this time, because there is something a little different on the plate..."

The contemplative voice belongs to guitarist extraordinaire Markus Vanhala (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum). In the new somber group, Cemetery Skyline, Vanhala is joined by keyboardist Santeri Kallio (Amorphis), drummer Vesa Ranta (Sentenced, The Abbey), bassist Victor Brandt (Dimmu Borgir and many more) and singer Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect).

"With Cemetery Skyline, we're stepping into previously untrodden musical directions – those darker alleys that we hold dear in our hearts but haven't really wandered before. And we're collectively very excited!"

One of the key words, goth, was already mentioned. "We all share a deep love for goth rock from the 80s and 90s - whether it's more synth-driven or heavier guitar-dominated stuff. You know the deal with the best bands from The Sisters of Mercy to Type O Negative", says Santeri Kallio, who shares songwriting duties with Vanhala. "But is Cemetery Skyline a goth band? Maybe to an extent, but that's certainly not the whole story. If you have to describe Cemetery Skyline's diverse music somehow, do us a favor and call us ambassadors of melodic, melancholic and dark rock. Thank you."

Pre-order the Nordic Gothic album here.

Tracklisting:

"Torn Away"

"In Darkness"

"Violent Storm"

"Behind The Lie"

"When Silence Speaks"

"The Darkest Night"

"Never Look Back"

"The Coldest Heart"

"Anomalie"

"Together Alone"

"The Coldest Heart" visualizer:

"In Darkness" video:

"Violent Storm" video:

Cemetery Skyline is:

Vocals: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect)

Guitars: Markus Vanhala (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, I Am The Night)

Keyboards: Santeri Kallio (Amorphis)

Bass: Victor Brandt (Dimmu Borgir, Witchery, ex-Entombed/Entombed A.D., ex-Firespawn)

Drums: Vesa Ranta (Sentenced, The Abbey)

