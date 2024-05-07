CEMETERY SKYLINE Feat. DARK TRANQUILLITY, INSOMNIUM, AMORPHIS, DIMMU BORGIR, SENTENCED Members Release New Single And Video "In Darkness"

After summoning a "Violent Storm" in early April, Cemetery Skyline are now shrouding you "In Darkness". Out on all digital platforms here, fans can watch the "In Darkness" video that was directed by Patric Ullaeus (rEvolver Film Company) and filmed in a famous theater in Gothenburg, below.

"It is a song about losing your sense of self in all kinds of misery and doubt", says Mikael Stanne (vocals) about the lyrics of the song, while Santeri Kallio (keyboards) sheds light on the music: "I like to think that people feel the melody and the vibe with this one. It's taking me back to a gothic disco in Düsseldorf in '96. There is a lot of smoke, a lot of lights, good melodies, a nice and steady beat."

Markus Vanhala (guitar) further elaborates: "After the first single, it shows a different side of goth. Goths like to dance...in darkness. Dancing with themselves or with myself, like Billy Idol once said, who had a valid point."

Revisit "Violent Storm" to watch the whole band coming together for the very first time before finally entering the stage: https://youtu.be/y1PQE6cxXK4

Cemetery Skyline will play their live premier at John Smith Rock Festival in Laukaa, Finland August 18-20.

Cemetery Skyline is:

Vocals: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect)

Guitars: Markus Vanhala (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, I Am The Night)

Keyboards: Santeri Kallio (Amorphis)

Bass: Victor Brandt (Dimmu Borgir, Witchery, ex-Entombed/Entombed A.D., ex-Firespawn)

Drums: Vesa Ranta (Sentenced, The Abbey)