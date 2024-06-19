CEMETERY SKYLINE Feat. DARK TRANQUILLITY, INSOMNIUM, AMORPHIS, DIMMU BORGIR, SENTENCED Members Release New Single "The Coldest Heart"; Visualizer

CEMETERY SKYLINE Feat. DARK TRANQUILLITY, INSOMNIUM, AMORPHIS, DIMMU BORGIR, SENTENCED Members Release New Single "The Coldest Heart"; Visualizer

After allowing for a glimpse of the dystopian city where solitude reigns, Cemetery Skyline is offering to explore the capital of "Nordic Gothic" with their newest single, "The Coldest Heart", streaming now here, with a visualizer (created by Metastazis) available below.

Mikael Stanne (vocals) comments about the lyrics: "This song deals with the endless need for validation and misguided desperation. It is based on some dramatic experiences I had in recent times that ended with incarceration. It spells out its darkness in all its loveless splendour."

Markus Vanhala (guitar) further elaborates: "'The Coldest Heart' is one of the very first songs written for Cemetery Skyline and it is an obvious tribute to 'The Green Man', but in a very gentleman way. It is a heavy hitter for a gloomy summer hit in 2024."

Revisit both songs and videos that were previously released:

"In Darkness":

"Violent Storm":

 

Cemetery Skyline will have their live premier at John Smith Rock Festival in Laukaa, Finland August 18-20, 2024. Stay tuned for more news coming soon.

Cemetery Skyline is:

Vocals: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect)
Guitars: Markus Vanhala (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, I Am The Night)
Keyboards: Santeri Kallio (Amorphis)
Bass: Victor Brandt (Dimmu Borgir, Witchery, ex-Entombed/Entombed A.D., ex-Firespawn)
Drums: Vesa Ranta (Sentenced, The Abbey)

(Photo - Sam Jamsen)



