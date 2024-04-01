CEMETERY SKYLINE Feat. DARK TRANQUILLITY, INSOMNIUM, AMORPHIS, DIMMU BORGIR, SENTENCED Members Release "Violent Storm" Single And Music Video

Cemetery Skyline have released their debut single, "Violent Storm", via Century Media Records. Stream/download the single here, and watch a music video below.

Says the band: "Cemetery Skyline. A band crawling out from the Scandinavian nightless nights. Formed somewhere in time in 2020, from the idea to create ageless dark music with respect to our generation’s biggest influencers. This Nordic collaboration was born with the plan to create something which has not been out there before, something different to all the music the band members have ever done. A unique combination of heavy riffs and emotions packed in a dark and deep creative context. You may call it gothic rock, dark rock or even heavy metal. We just call it Nordic Gothic."

In regards to the "Violent Storm" single, the band adds: "This song is highly inspired by the late nightly empty roads of GOTHenburg and their desperate stories of loneliness and getting lost to the unique beautiful misery and sorrow of Nordic gothic. It’s about a built-up frustration and how it can get out of hand, the feeling of helplessness and how it can take over. It’s a simple, rocky song that represents the band perfectly. "

Cemetery Skyline is:

Vocals: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect, Grand Cadaver)

Guitars: Markus Vanhala (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, I Am The Night Horde)

Keyboards: Santeri Kallio (Amorphis)

Bass: Victor Brandt (Dimmu Borgir, Witchery, ex-Entombed, ex-Satyricon)

Drums: Vesa Ranta (Sentenced, The Abbey)